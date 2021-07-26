Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Attitude

Gradient Studies: Encore — Devotion

Gradient Studies: Encore — Devotion skillshare mesh gradient typography illustration adobe illustrator 3d organic shapes abstract minimalist color vector
Playing with soft colours and gently distorting Gradient Meshes into intentional organic shapes with a little bit of depth.

Check out the related project on Behance to see the whole new series. And if you want to learn our special tips and tricks and a huge range of techniques for creating gradient-based design in Illustrator, don't hesitate to watch our newly updated Skillshare class Mastering Gradients in Adobe Illustrator — sign up using this link to try Skillshare Premium for FREE for 1 month, if you are a new user.

