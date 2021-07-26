Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sunil Gamal

Online Menu for Restaurants

Sunil Gamal
Sunil Gamal
  • Save
Online Menu for Restaurants design branding app app design art online business menu clean user interface flat food landing page responsive simple uiux uxui ui ux web
Download color palette

A QR code menu is a digital menu that's accessible for diners and drinkers on their smartphones after scanning a QR code. All customers have to do is point their mobile device and scan the QR code (which virtually all mobile devices can do) and they're immediately taken to a touchless menu

Sunil Gamal
Sunil Gamal

More by Sunil Gamal

View profile
    • Like