Digital marketing ideas during lockdown

1. Connect With Your Customers on Social Media During a Critical Moment

We’re all dealing with the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on our lives whether you’ve tested positive or not. We’re all taking precautions. We’re locked in our homes and our kids aren’t in school. We can’t visit our friends. We can’t eat at our favorite restaurants or go out to the movies. Sure, all minor conveniences but jarring nonetheless. This is a time to really show empathy to others and help out where you can. This is a time we all need to be sensitive — and not too salesy or pushy — but it’s a great opportunity for your brand to stand out during a difficult time. More people are on social media now while stuck at home, scanning for updates and trying to stay connected in a suddenly isolated nation.

Also, use your business to contribute to area food banks or assist the elderly with their grocery shopping. And promote your good deeds with social media marketing to help build your brand.

2. Ensure Your Business Can Be Found Online

On the off chance that you haven’t saw, a bigger number of individuals are online right now than in their vehicles or strolling the walkways. Search traffic has expanded altogether preposterous week and will keep on moving as we dig in. We’re totally stuck to our PCs and telephones searching for refreshes inside our local area. We’re likewise searching for amusement and approaches to relax. For some, that incorporates shopping on the web.

Anything on the web right currently will be burned-through like never before previously. This isn’t an ideal opportunity to be covered up on the web. You ought to utilize website streamlining (SEO) procedures to move to the highest point of Google’s web crawler results pages (SERPs) so your business can be effectively found. This isn’t a period for a business to go into a shell and jab out your head at regular intervals to check whether the sun has come out.

3. Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising is a Smartest Move Right Now

With more individuals at home before their screens, it’s an extraordinary chance for organizations to utilize PPC advertising to associate with their clients and gain an upper hand. Goodness, and it’s an incredible opportunity to set aside some cash inside your advanced promoting spending plan. Overall, cost-per-clicks have diminished by 6% across all verticals since a week ago, as indicated by Thrive senior PPC supervisor Jacob Wulff. What’s more, CPC is probably going to keep on diminishing in the coming week, lessening the measure of cash a sponsor pays a distributer for each promotion click. That offers your business one more opportunity to gather up that lost piece of the pie from others pulling back during this time.

Read More