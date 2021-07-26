ReFresh - flavours 2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
ReFRESH is a chewing gum brand. The main goal while chewing this gum is for your mouth to
feel refreshed even with sweet flavors like berry boom or peach party.
That's why we used colors that are easy on the eye. Different flavors are with different
colors but the design is consistent with white and color with its darker shade.
We went for a modern sans serif that feels new and fresh. This gum is a refresh to the industry.
Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously, this is a concept.
If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.
contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft