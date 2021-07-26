Rahul Parekh

Online Course App UI Design.

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh
  • Save
Online Course App UI Design. mobile uiuxworld uxworld uiworld dribbble dribbbleshot shot designinfigma learningappuidesign learningapp learning uxdesign uidesign appuidesign design figma appdesign app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends,
Want to learn something new? Today I have made an UI design for online course purchasing app, Where you can purchase variety of courses online.
Feel free to leave feedback and press (L) if you love it.
--------------------------
don't forget to follow @iamrahulparekh dribbble account.

Thank you for visit.

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh

More by Rahul Parekh

View profile
    • Like