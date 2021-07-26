Jeroen Krielaars

Title Sequence: Churandy - de Eindsprint

Some small bits from the title sequence I designed for ‘Churandy - De Eindsprint’. It’s a documentary about the one and only Churandy Martina during the preparation for his 5th Olympic Games! Churandy is a sprinter who excels on the 200 meter. The extended lines in the typography are a nod to the lines found on a running track, his natural habitat.

See the full title sequence on calango.nl

Titles - Jeroen Krielaars
Regie - Wasserman & Thakaidzwa
Camera - Lars Ham
Productie - Kim van beek
Typeface - Ohno Type Co.

Now streaming on Videoland.com

