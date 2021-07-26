Letter M App Icon, Modern Lettermark Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
After a long time, I've uploaded a shot in dribbble. I was too busy with my job. I've designed this lettermark app icon keeping in mind that I have to keep it too simple & gentle.
Also I wanted it to look a bit formal.
Feel free to give your valuable feedback.
Thanks in advance.
For Freelance work:
Email: skshojibrana@gmail.com