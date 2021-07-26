Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Letter M App Icon, Modern Lettermark Logo Design

Letter M App Icon, Modern Lettermark Logo Design app logo app icon design colorful logo gradient logo corporate logo lettermark logo concept design creative modern vector app icon illustration graphicdesign design modern logo branding creative logo logo
After a long time, I've uploaded a shot in dribbble. I was too busy with my job. I've designed this lettermark app icon keeping in mind that I have to keep it too simple & gentle.
Also I wanted it to look a bit formal.

Feel free to give your valuable feedback.
Thanks in advance.

For Freelance work:
Email: skshojibrana@gmail.com

