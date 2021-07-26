Gideon ostew

Direct Message - Daily UI 013

Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew
  • Save
Direct Message - Daily UI 013 daily ui 013 directmessage ux ui dailyui design
Download color palette

Daily UI 013

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Direct Message.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #013

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew

More by Gideon ostew

View profile
    • Like