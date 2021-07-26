Studio Ochi

The Universe is a Donut!

The Universe is a Donut! print poster blender3d planet delicious stars space cosmos pink donut illustration design 3d artist 3d 3d art cgi
We heard the news!! This must be right, right? Inspired by Blender Guru's beginners tutorials, came up with this beaut!
50x70 & 70x100 cm Prints available here:
https://studioochi.com/product/donut-universe-poster/

