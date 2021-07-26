KILI - Luxury cloths

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This brand required me to design a very powerful logo which emits power, luxury, and elegance.
I decided to make a simple complex minimalist logo based on a panther, and I used the hair I designed as the brand pattern.
color pallet is also designed in a way that it resonate with the logo and company values.
Check it out - www.executionwiz.com/p1