Jay Soni

KILI - Luxury cloths

KILI - Luxury cloths
This brand required me to design a very powerful logo which emits power, luxury, and elegance.

I decided to make a simple complex minimalist logo based on a panther, and I used the hair I designed as the brand pattern.

color pallet is also designed in a way that it resonate with the logo and company values.

Check it out - www.executionwiz.com/p1

