Ecommerce catalog

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is part of the website I created for russian independant clothing brand.
Here is the navigation through the main catalog sections on the main page.
Chech the real website (which originally is in Russian) here https://kudadi.com/
and behance case here https://www.behance.net/gallery/122265199/E-store-for-clothing-brand