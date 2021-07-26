Margarita

Ecommerce catalog

Margarita
Margarita
  • Save
Ecommerce catalog animation hover clothing catalog online shopping ecommerce fashion tilda minimal ux web figma ui webdesign design
Download color palette

This is part of the website I created for russian independant clothing brand.

Here is the navigation through the main catalog sections on the main page.

Chech the real website (which originally is in Russian) here https://kudadi.com/

and behance case here https://www.behance.net/gallery/122265199/E-store-for-clothing-brand

Margarita
Margarita

More by Margarita

View profile
    • Like