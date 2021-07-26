Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jay Soni

GOCO - premium dark chocolate

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
  • Save
GOCO - premium dark chocolate icon typography logo illustration design branding 3d
Download color palette

I did entire branding for this from logo to manufacturing ready.
a elegant logo was desired which which give vibes of chocolate and feel luxutius and silky at the same time while feeling natural.
Brand pattern feels like particles and feels Brandon which feels natural and logo is a morderna and minimalist to resonate with the strong colors.

Check it out - www.executionwiz.com/p1

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Jay Soni
Jay Soni

More by Jay Soni

View profile
    • Like