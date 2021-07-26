GOCO - premium dark chocolate

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I did entire branding for this from logo to manufacturing ready.
a elegant logo was desired which which give vibes of chocolate and feel luxutius and silky at the same time while feeling natural.
Brand pattern feels like particles and feels Brandon which feels natural and logo is a morderna and minimalist to resonate with the strong colors.
Check it out - www.executionwiz.com/p1