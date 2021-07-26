WFH App Icon : Daily UI 005

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
#DailyUI #5
There's a plethora of websites that are remote job boards, where companies can list their remote job opportunities for the job seekers who want to work from home.
This app icon is designed for one such website which illustrates the WFH mode.
Some of the popular remote job boards are - WeWorkRemotely, LetsWorkRemotely, WorkingNomads, FlexJobs, etc.