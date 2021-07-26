Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ravleen Kaur

WFH App Icon : Daily UI 005

WFH App Icon : Daily UI 005 illustration vector logo color dailyui branding app design figma
#DailyUI #5
There's a plethora of websites that are remote job boards, where companies can list their remote job opportunities for the job seekers who want to work from home.
This app icon is designed for one such website which illustrates the WFH mode.
Some of the popular remote job boards are - WeWorkRemotely, LetsWorkRemotely, WorkingNomads, FlexJobs, etc.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
