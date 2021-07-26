Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bohdan Kononets
Flatstudio

Case study: Parimatch

Bohdan Kononets
Flatstudio
Bohdan Kononets for Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Case study: Parimatch sports sport esports navigation leagues openmatch football livefeed sportsfeed betfeed betslip casinoonline sportsbook parimatch gambling bet betting fantasyapp fantasy sports fantasy
Download color palette

Parimatch is one of the most well-known gambling brands in Eastern Europe and is quickly expanding worldwide, gaining new markets and conquering new audiences.

Task:
Create a functionality that would be native for experienced conservative better and digital natives, eager for more.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/projects/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍

Flatstudio
Flatstudio
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like