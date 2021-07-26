Artemiy Lebedev

Conflation, 044

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Hire Me
  • Save
Conflation, 044 motion design motion graphics design motion aftereffects redshift render ae 3d details luminance ui web nft art app abstract crystal colourful voronoi
Conflation, 044 motion design motion graphics design motion aftereffects redshift render ae 3d details luminance ui web nft art app abstract crystal colourful voronoi
Download color palette
  1. 044_dribbble.mp4
  2. 4.png
  3. 3.png

Conflation, 044
🔈 Sound, hentai boys - breath

This time, Monday's animation is about crystals. This is what the NTF community loves, including me.

Crystalline bodies (crystals) are solids in which atoms are arranged in accordance with a certain rule. There is no order in amorphous bodies. Crystals are so beautiful because they have internal order, but amorphous bodies do not.

Swipe the carousel to view details and posters 👉 👀

More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice day!

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Design Director Mative Labs Jury Member AWWWARDS
Hire Me

More by Artemiy Lebedev

View profile
    • Like