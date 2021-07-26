Lavuza alpha z - electric luxury hypercar, 2500HP

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my first hypercar design for my company lavuza, I designed it from sketch to class a surface and rendered it in the blender. There were many technical restrictions related to aerodynamics and spca constraints, also new technology we made was meant to be resolved into the design and I did it successfully, you can not pin point any new technology which I integrated without having to compromise any style.
check it out here - www.executionwiz.com/p1