Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jay Soni

Lavuza alpha z - electric luxury hypercar, 2500HP

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
  • Save
Lavuza alpha z - electric luxury hypercar, 2500HP 3d design branding
Download color palette

This is my first hypercar design for my company lavuza, I designed it from sketch to class a surface and rendered it in the blender. There were many technical restrictions related to aerodynamics and spca constraints, also new technology we made was meant to be resolved into the design and I did it successfully, you can not pin point any new technology which I integrated without having to compromise any style.

check it out here - www.executionwiz.com/p1

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Jay Soni
Jay Soni

More by Jay Soni

View profile
    • Like