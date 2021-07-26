Challenge Card

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hi 😏

Sharing some concepts for a health app, which provides useful health advice for users by collecting data from wearable devices of users and analyzing massive data.

Trying to find the balance between interesting and usable.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
