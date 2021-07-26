Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emy Lascan

Appsmith SaaS Web App

Emy Lascan
Emy Lascan
Appsmith SaaS Web App development code tables forms functions database backend web app list cards ui ux design app web saas app dashboard tool saas
  1. Appsmith SaaS Web App.png
  2. Appsmith SaaS Web App2.png
  3. Appsmith SaaS Web App 3.png
  4. Cover.png

Hi folks,

Hope you had a great weekend!

Here's a new design for Appsmith. What is this tool for?

Build & self-host internal apps - Appsmith is an open source framework to build admin panels, CRUD apps and workflows. Build everything you need, 10x faster.

Emy Lascan
Emy Lascan
I create unique experiences for your online brand
