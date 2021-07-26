Newsletter Update Social Media Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
For the fifth issue, I talked about Euphoria Labs new, simple one-liner of what we're trying to build.
Euphoria Labs is building a no-code tool for e-commerce brands that enables shoppers to virtually try-on products and experience how it feels to own them before the actual purchase.
You can check out the newsletter here and hopefully subscribe: https://www.getrevue.co/profile/euphorialabs/issues/5-what-we-are-696056