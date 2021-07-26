Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Charles ochei

Newsletter Update Social Media Design

Our newsletter now has a new home!
For the fifth issue, I talked about Euphoria Labs new, simple one-liner of what we're trying to build.

Euphoria Labs is building a no-code tool for e-commerce brands that enables shoppers to virtually try-on products and experience how it feels to own them before the actual purchase.

You can check out the newsletter here and hopefully subscribe: https://www.getrevue.co/profile/euphorialabs/issues/5-what-we-are-696056

