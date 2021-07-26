Daily UI - 004

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 004: "Calculator. Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?"
This calculator is based on the android calculator app. The functionality and placement of buttons are nearly the same. The biggest difference is having the ability to change between light and dark mode. I also decided to change the original green color to purple because it's easier to see.