Landing page for laboratory

Landing page for laboratory clinic health medic web ui design minimal mobile app app uiux questions faq laboratory gradient homepage medical doctor landing landing page medicine ui
  1. Dribble_eng.png
  2. Dribble_FAQ_eng.png
  3. Dribble.png
  4. Dribble_FAQ.png

Hello!

This is a landing page for app of the clinical and diagnostic laboratory "Smartlab"👩🏼‍⚕️

Press L if you like it. Feel free to leave comment and feedback

Take care of your health and thank you❤️

Welcome to my portfolio | UX/UI
Hire Me

