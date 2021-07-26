Koustav Hazra

Faded song - Alan Walker, Iselin Solheim | #17

Faded song - Alan Walker, Iselin Solheim | #17
Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Faded by Alan Walker, Iselin Solheim. It's the 16th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/album/5HMjpBO0v78ayq5lreAyDd?si=4y7ghOl7RkmcKGIq5F9FgA&dl_branch=1

