Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Salmon

Daily UI - #085 - Pagination

David Salmon
David Salmon
  • Save
Daily UI - #085 - Pagination dailyui
Download color palette

Quick app intro page, with horizontal swiping acting as the paging element.

Font is Gotham.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
David Salmon
David Salmon

More by David Salmon

View profile
    • Like