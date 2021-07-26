🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
These are the onboarding questionnaire screens I did for 'Hello Auntie' (a monthly subscription service app).
For first-time users, once their accounts are created, they will begin by answering a few questions regarding their period cycles (such as date of last period, length of period etc), so that we can start predicting her next period and suggest products that match her period pattern or habits.
Read more about the app here: About the project:
This is my final coursework for a UX Design Fundamentals course at Xccelerate Hong Kong. I had 6 weeks to come up with a product of my own and bring it to 'life'.
Since this is an individual project, I was responsible for the entire design process, including user research, ideation and designing, wireframing, prototyping and usability testing.
What is Hello Auntie?
It is a monthly subscription service app for ordering feminine care products that are customised to fit users' period cycles, habits and needs.
Users can subscribe to a monthly plan and customise the quantity, sizes and types of products they need for each period. The selected products will then be delivered to the users before their next periods.
Target audience: All women who are in need of feminine care products regularly
Read more: https://uxfol.io/project/03b9ff7d/HELLO-AUNTIE