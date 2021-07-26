Ari K.

Old-fashined cyborg character

Old-fashined cyborg character character design vector illustrator illustration
A main character for an upcoming advertisment comic project - the old-fashioned cyborg that gets transformed as the story goes on.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
