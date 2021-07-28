The doodle doctor will see you now!

Trending designs to inspire you
🥼Make UI that heals with
‘Lifesavers’, a free illustration collection! Inside ‘Lifesavers’, find medical doodles like doctors, nurses, organs, pills, jabs, and a lineup of illustrations that you can use to create a healthy composition❤️
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Lifesavers by Deivid Saenz
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter