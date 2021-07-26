Renaissance Art - Artist Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here is My 3rd shot of exploration about the Digital Library of Renaissance Art.
It is a personal project for the love of great art and artists. ❤️
I really hope you enjoy this! 😊
Feel free to drop your feedback and comment and
don't forget to show some love and press "L" if you like it.
Thanks! 😊