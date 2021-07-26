Inga_Kalinina

The adventures of Luke. Game concept

Inga_Kalinina
Inga_Kalinina
  • Save
The adventures of Luke. Game concept conceptart gameart characterdesign illustration game
Download color palette

The Adventures of Luke was conceived as a platformer game. The main character, with the help of his friend Lumin, explores the world. Luke has the ability to accelerate by collecting magic mushrooms. During the game, Luke and Lumin solve puzzles and also run away from the Multocular monster. Multocular is obsessed with the desire to have a hat of Luke.

My portfolio on Behance

Thank you for your support!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Inga_Kalinina
Inga_Kalinina

More by Inga_Kalinina

View profile
    • Like