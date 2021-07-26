The adventures of Luke. Game concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The Adventures of Luke was conceived as a platformer game. The main character, with the help of his friend Lumin, explores the world. Luke has the ability to accelerate by collecting magic mushrooms. During the game, Luke and Lumin solve puzzles and also run away from the Multocular monster. Multocular is obsessed with the desire to have a hat of Luke.
