Captain - A Ride Sharing App

Here is a project I worked on around January 2020. It's a ride sharing app that helps commuters to book a ride. The Driver offers their automobile for people to quickly book comfortable rides and pay affordable rates.

The goal was to design a unique experience, different from Uber. In other to ensure that the app was intuitive, I had to do some competitive analysis in other to figure out how similar apps work and then I levereged on the existing patterns to create an experience that is both new and familiar to the users.

