Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ungureanu Adrián

Mediss logo

Ungureanu Adrián
Ungureanu Adrián
  • Save
Mediss logo medical branding medical brand medical logo medical medicine brand medicine logo medicine healthcare provider brand healthcare provider logo healthcare provider brand logodesign branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

The logo designed for Mediss healthcare provider. Hope you enjoy it!

Ungureanu Adrián
Ungureanu Adrián

More by Ungureanu Adrián

View profile
    • Like