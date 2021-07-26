fuad sholihul

Web Design Booking Ticket Concept

fuad sholihul
fuad sholihul
  • Save
Web Design Booking Ticket Concept app design ux web travelling booking ticket ui design uiux design web design branding ui
Download color palette

Case Study: This web design concept was inspired by the ticket booking web. Then I have my own challenge, how about the web with the concept of booking special travel tickets for nature tourism, from beaches to mountain tours. I hope it can inspire many designers. You can criticize and give suggestions so that I can continue to improve myself. thanks

More Other Portofolio on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/mfuadsh

For Business Contact mfuadsh@gmail.com

fuad sholihul
fuad sholihul

More by fuad sholihul

View profile
    • Like