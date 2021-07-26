Analog, to digital, and back to analog. Kith & Kin recreates that nostalgic feeling of flipping through your grandparents' photo album, reminiscing about the good old times. Well, it's not just the old times that are good, and there are no rules against physical photo albums in the 21st century.

Inspired by the cozy feeling of looking at photos of our grandparents as kids, we've set out to bring that sentiment into the 2020s. Using warm woodland colors to emulate the vintage look, our design for Kith & Kin leaves no stone (and page) unturned.

Design team:

- Pavel Prannychuk

- Maria Starinova

- Gala Nagorna

Project manager:

- Marina Pivovarenko

