DROPDOWN - Daily UI 27

DROPDOWN - Daily UI 27 challenge day 27 app menu daily 100 challenge interface designmenu daily daily ui 27 dailyui daily ui dropdown calendar app website ui ux
Daily UI 27 — Dropdown

For today's daily challenge I design a calendar dropdown.
#DAILYUI
