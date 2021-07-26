Framey Logo Design Process

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone,
Share with you the WIP and the final results of logo design project we recently finished for Framey, a social travel mobile app transforming dream photos into memorable trips
Credits:
Dmitry Lepisov
Art direction, logo design
Anton Storozhev
Logo design
