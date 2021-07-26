Malwina Piękoś
Brandmed

Digital agency 🖥

Malwina Piękoś
Brandmed
Malwina Piękoś for Brandmed
Hire Us
  • Save
Digital agency 🖥 article illustration it instagram graphic design digital illustration illustrator composition texture digital agency medicine blog illustration procreate illustrationdesign illustration
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers!
We're back after a short break. And here's another illustration that will be used for one of our blog articles
But soon, we'll show you some brand new interfaces!
Stay tuned!
-----
Thanks for watching!
We’re open to new projects! Just drop us an e-mail at hello@brandmed.com
For more information just visit our website Brandmed
Our Social Media channels: LinkedIn Facebook Behance
We appreciate your support, so press [L] for showing us some love.

Brandmed
Brandmed
Hire Us

More by Brandmed

View profile
    • Like