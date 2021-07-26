Digital agency 🖥

Hey dribbblers!

We're back after a short break. And here's another illustration that will be used for one of our blog articles

But soon, we'll show you some brand new interfaces!

Stay tuned!

-----

Thanks for watching!

We’re open to new projects! Just drop us an e-mail at hello@brandmed.com

For more information just visit our website Brandmed

Our Social Media channels: LinkedIn Facebook Behance

We appreciate your support, so press [L] for showing us some love.