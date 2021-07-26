Si Maclennan

Early-stage investment

Si Maclennan
Si Maclennan
  • Save
Early-stage investment line art monoline character wheelbarrow seedling plant seed technology tech finance seed funding venture capital vc minimalist branding illustration
Download color palette

A simple spot illustration depicting seed-stage VC investment for Speedinvest's Platform+.

Si Maclennan
Si Maclennan

More by Si Maclennan

View profile
    • Like