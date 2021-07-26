Hello Dribbble!

This is my first Dribbble shot. A design experiment for clean UI News Website.

Tokyo Olympics News - Website concept

Image Credit - Getty Images

Inspiration - Tomasz Mazurczak

If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.

Press key "L" to like this post.

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp Follow us here: Website | Facebook | Twitter