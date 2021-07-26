🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbble!
This is my first Dribbble shot. A design experiment for clean UI News Website.
Tokyo Olympics News - Website concept
Image Credit - Getty Images
Inspiration - Tomasz Mazurczak
