Heeey guys,
I want to share a few screens of the "Drop Mind" Meditation App. After research all the apps I decided to make an easy meditation app where user can start exercises from the start using the app, so it will be easy to decide if user want to buy a subscription.
Illustrations were taken from Free Figma Illustrations.