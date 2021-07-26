Fanastudio

Magenta Script Font

The Magenta is a stylish script font. It has a modern and classy look that can be used to add an extraordinary touch to your design.

Can be used for logos, branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media, advertisements, labels, watermarks, and more! What is included:

Magenta OTF
Magenta TTF
Numbers and Punctuation
57 Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
International Language.
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installation
that can be accessed in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and even works in Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
