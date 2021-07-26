Magenta Script Font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Magenta is a stylish script font. It has a modern and classy look that can be used to add an extraordinary touch to your design.
Can be used for logos, branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media, advertisements, labels, watermarks, and more! What is included:
Magenta OTF
Magenta TTF
Numbers and Punctuation
57 Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
International Language.
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installation
that can be accessed in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and even works in Microsoft Word.
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"