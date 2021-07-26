Fanastudio

Bakquila Script

The Bakquila is a stylish script font. It has a modern and classy look that can be used to add an extraordinary touch to your design.

Can be used for logos, branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media, advertisements, labels, watermarks, and more! What is included:
Bakquila OTF
BakquilaTTF
Numbers and Punctuation
78 Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
International Language.
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installation
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
