Dmitriy Zaruckiy

Music Player App Design

Dmitriy Zaruckiy
Dmitriy Zaruckiy
  • Save
Music Player App Design music audio song listening app spotify listeing musics clean minimalist app music player design ux ui play playlist music player ui music app mobile ui mobile
Download color palette

Hi Folks!👋

Here’s my new shot for a Music player App. I prefer to take clean and simple shots. Hope you'll like it.

What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.

Good luck!👍

Dmitriy Zaruckiy
Dmitriy Zaruckiy

More by Dmitriy Zaruckiy

View profile
    • Like