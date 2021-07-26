Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilan graphic

Patris dental clinic

Ilan graphic
Ilan graphic
  • Save
Patris dental clinic dental clinic logotype logodesign design logo illustration branding
Download color palette

In this project, we have the Patrice Dental logo. Made of dentin, smile and toothpaste. These three components together have created a character. Which inspires a good feeling in the viewer.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Ilan graphic
Ilan graphic

More by Ilan graphic

View profile
    • Like