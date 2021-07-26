Furniture App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, guys!
Here is my recent exploration design for Furniture e-commerce App.
Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: iam@owenabucheri.com
-----------------------
Don't forget to press (L)