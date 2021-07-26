🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey Dribblers!
I recently joined the Daily UI challenge to kickstart my career in UI/UX design and build my portfolio. I decided to make my first ever design into something that would showcase my love for films. I designed a sign up page for a movie streaming website.
Let me know what you think and feel free to reach out and give your feedback. It would be very much appreciated!