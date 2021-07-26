Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ilya Fisuk

Astrum - branding for the cryptocurrency fund

  1. 1.png
  2. 2.mp4
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.mp4
  6. 6.png

Hi, everyone!

Today I am publishing the part 1 of my project on branding and identity for the Astrum crypto fund.

The task was to develop a brand for a premium cryptocurrency fund with a potential audience of businessmen and investors who want to keep their savings safe.

View the full project on Behance.

________________

✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects
hey@fissk.ru

🌎 Follow me
Linkedin | Instagram

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Multi-Disciplinary Designer Focusing on Branding & UI
