Astrum - branding for the cryptocurrency fund

Hi, everyone!

Today I am publishing the part 1 of my project on branding and identity for the Astrum crypto fund.

The task was to develop a brand for a premium cryptocurrency fund with a potential audience of businessmen and investors who want to keep their savings safe.

View the full project on Behance.

________________

✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects

hey@fissk.ru

🌎 Follow me

Linkedin | Instagram