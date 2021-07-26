Astrum - branding for the cryptocurrency fund

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, everyone!
Today I am publishing the part 1 of my project on branding and identity for the Astrum crypto fund.
The task was to develop a brand for a premium cryptocurrency fund with a potential audience of businessmen and investors who want to keep their savings safe.
View the full project on Behance.
________________
✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects
hey@fissk.ru
🌎 Follow me
Linkedin | Instagram