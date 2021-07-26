Website redesign for a Lusitano Horse Breeder

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here is the first section of the homepage for the website redesign of a Lusitano Horse Breeder. They have a great story and values to share and the website needs a redesign to complly with web standards while better showcasing their activity and beautiful horse pictures.
What do you think about it ?
Working as a freelancer, I am open to project propositions.
Feel free to send me a message :)
LinkedIn | Personal website | Malt profile