Sweet Nervous Script Font

The Sweet Nervous is a stylish script font. It has a modern and classy look which can be used to add an amazing personal touch to your designs.
It can be used for logos, branding, invitations, stationary, wedding designs, social media, advertisements, labels, watermarks, and much more!
What's Included :
Sweet Nervous OTF
Sweet Nervous TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
323 glyphs
18 Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"