Sayef Mahmud
Pixel Navy Agency

E-book app UI design concept

Sayef Mahmud
Pixel Navy Agency
Sayef Mahmud for Pixel Navy Agency
E-book app UI design concept user interface dark mode app dark mode dark ui night mode books reader app ux design ui design ux ui app ui education library book store reading app online book book app e-book app ebook
Hello designers!
Here is my new mobile ui design concept for a E-book application. I hope you will like this e-book mobile app ui design. Fell free to share you feedback. Critiques are welcome. Press "L" to show some love!
Say Hi anytime to: hello@pixelnavy.com

Have a project? I am available at: design.isayef@gmail.com
Pixel Navy Agency
Pixel Navy Agency
We’re here to create beautiful, functional showcases for you
