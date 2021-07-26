Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darwin Laganzon

LKE Initial Lion Paw Logo Design - (c) Lion Knight Esports (c)

Darwin Laganzon
Darwin Laganzon
  • Save
LKE Initial Lion Paw Logo Design - (c) Lion Knight Esports (c) wild rift league of legends lion paw lion claw lke lk graphic design letter initial lettermark mascot logo design gaming esports paw claw lion
Download color palette

A lion paw/claw inspired "LKE" initial lettermark logo design created for a League of Legends: Wild Rift competitive team called (c) Lion Knights Esports (c). They will be competing soon for a big league in the Philippines.
---------------
For custom esports or sports mascot logo design like this please message me directly via https://www.facebook.com/madartzgraphics or email me at madartzgraphics2019@gmail.com
---------------
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaganzonDarwin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madartzgraphics/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/madartz

Darwin Laganzon
Darwin Laganzon

More by Darwin Laganzon

View profile
    • Like