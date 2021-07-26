LKE Initial Lion Paw Logo Design - (c) Lion Knight Esports (c)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A lion paw/claw inspired "LKE" initial lettermark logo design created for a League of Legends: Wild Rift competitive team called (c) Lion Knights Esports (c). They will be competing soon for a big league in the Philippines.
