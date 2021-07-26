Hello Dribbblers! Today's shot is of a logo designed for "Feminismos Reunidos", a feminist trivial board game. The project also included illustrating and designing the board game. The client "Sangre Fucsia", a feminist association from Madrid (Spain), wanted to create a board game that could be both fun and serve as a tool to engage and teach players about feminism. The logo design inspired on the 1989 Guerrilla Girls poster "Do Women Have to Be Naked to Get Into the Met. Museum?". Fore more pictures on this project please follow the link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/29661697/Board-Game-Logo-and-Illustrations-Feminismos-Reunidos

